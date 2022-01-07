Commerce Bank Has $51.71 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $51,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

