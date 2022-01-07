DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 984,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. Truist Securities raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV opened at $28.76 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.