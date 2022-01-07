Bank of America Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Underperform

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
TU opened at $23.31 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
