Bank of America Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Underperform

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

TU opened at $23.31 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

