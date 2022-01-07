Elizabeth A. Barrett Sells 46,968 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

