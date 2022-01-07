GoByte Reaches One Day Volume of $19.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $250,932.84 and $19.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

