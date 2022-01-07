Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of -341.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $197,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,822 shares of company stock worth $9,381,064. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

