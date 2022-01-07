Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

FC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.