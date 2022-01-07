Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.08.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $6,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.