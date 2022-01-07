Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.93 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $351.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.