Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $8.67 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $796.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

