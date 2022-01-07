Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

