10,052 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.