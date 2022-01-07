Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 718,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 274,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 421.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

