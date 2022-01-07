PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of PACW opened at $49.46 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

