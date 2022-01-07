Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

