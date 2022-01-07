Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

