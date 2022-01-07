Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

