Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.