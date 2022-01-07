Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

NYSE MTX opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

