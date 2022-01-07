Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. The company's niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. Reinsurance Groupis poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment, higher investment income. Its solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margin expansion. It expects high claim cost to continue in the remainder of 2021. Poor return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.22.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

