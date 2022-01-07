BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille Purchases 5,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.92 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

