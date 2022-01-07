BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille Purchases 5,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.92 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
