Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 2,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.26. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

