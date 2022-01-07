Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 3,158 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STX stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

