Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $45,246.52 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $45,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $5,227,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

