Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 149,166 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149,166 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $83,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

NYSE:SHW opened at $333.56 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

