Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $160.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.