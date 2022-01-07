Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

