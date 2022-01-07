Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Update

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,110,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,908,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,343,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,540,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,528,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

