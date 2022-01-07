Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,423.42

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,423.42 ($46.13) and last traded at GBX 3,423.42 ($46.13), with a volume of 43431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,475 ($46.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,620.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,689.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

