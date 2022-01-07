Gitcoin Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $170.63 million and $27.55 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $12.02 or 0.00028858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

