Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPM opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $489.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.