CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading Down 0.4%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.14. 27,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 37,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3989 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

