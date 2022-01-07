Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.79). 7,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 8,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £71.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.01.

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

