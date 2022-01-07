First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 1.6% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32. 783,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 519,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$209.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

