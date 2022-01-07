FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

MO stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

