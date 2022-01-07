FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR opened at $109.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

