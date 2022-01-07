Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $885.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

