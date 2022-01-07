FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,670 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

