H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman Purchases 35,160 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at C$18,076,970.24.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

HR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

