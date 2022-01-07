Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0564

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.01 or 0.07601851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.62 or 0.99253381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

