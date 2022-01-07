Mate Market Capitalization Reaches $99,589.23 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mate has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $99,589.23 and approximately $20,280.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.01 or 0.07601851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.62 or 0.99253381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

