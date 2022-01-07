Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.15 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

