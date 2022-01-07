Digitex Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $530,335.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

