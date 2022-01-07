Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LEJU stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Get Leju alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.