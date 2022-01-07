Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Increases By 43.1%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

