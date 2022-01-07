Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Expands By 42.2%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $265,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

HWBK opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.