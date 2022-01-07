Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

