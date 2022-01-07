First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Shares of FBMS opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $839.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

