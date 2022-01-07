Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $540.41.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.