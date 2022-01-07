CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFB. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $821.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $203,205. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.